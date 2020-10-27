Wedding at Wintergreen Resort leads to quarantine

A recent wedding held at Wintergreen Resort has resulted in multiple employees being quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19 and some staff have tested positive, an official with the resort said Friday.

Director of Marketing Lori Zaloga said Wintergreen hosted a wedding the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11. A few days afterward, she said, resort staff was notified by a member of the wedding party another attendee had tested positive for COVID-19.

From there, the Nellysford-based resort coordinated with the Virginia Department of Health to perform contact tracing, which led to 20 employees with the resort’s food and beverage department being quarantined.

Wintergreen homeowners were notified in a letter dated Oct. 23.

Zaloga could not identify how many of the 20 employees affected had tested positive for COVID-19 but said, “I do know that the ones who have tested positive are recovering in isolation at this time.”

She said as of Friday several employees still are awaiting test results while in quarantine.