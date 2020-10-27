Wedding at Wintergreen Resort leads to quarantine

A recent wedding held at Wintergreen Resort has resulted in multiple employees being quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19 and some staff have tested positive, an official with the resort said Friday.
Director of Marketing Lori Zaloga said Wintergreen hosted a wedding the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11. A few days afterward, she said, resort staff was notified by a member of the wedding party another attendee had tested positive for COVID-19.
From there, the Nellysford-based resort coordinated with the Virginia Department of Health to perform contact tracing, which led to 20 employees with the resort’s food and beverage department being quarantined.
Wintergreen homeowners were notified in a letter dated Oct. 23.
Zaloga could not identify how many of the 20 employees affected had tested positive for COVID-19 but said, “I do know that the ones who have tested positive are recovering in isolation at this time.”
She said as of Friday several employees still are awaiting test results while in quarantine.
”Literally within the hour of us receiving the information, action was taken. There was no delay in us contacting the Virginia Department of Health and contact tracing and all the actions thereafter,” Zaloga said. “Wintergreen does remain committed to the highest standards of safety and health.
Currently, Wintergreen Resort only is facilitating micro-weddings that have a capacity limit of up to 50 people, Zaloga said, and employees were following health and safety guidelines. According to information available on the resort’s website, employees are screened each day before starting work with a temperature scan and symptoms assessment. Staff also is required to wear face coverings as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 136 cases of COVID-19, eight hospitalizations and two deaths in Nelson County. The county has the lowest case total of all localities covered by the health district.
At this time, Zaloga said, both The Edge restaurant and banquet facilities have been closed for “thorough cleaning and sanitization.” Other facilities, including indoor tennis, the spa and lodging, remain open.
— Nick Cropper
New DIY workshop to open in Wyndhurst
A new boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes is opening in the Wyndhurst area soon.
AR Workshop, at 1705 Enterprise Dr., plans to open next month.
Owner Jessica Herndon said the workshop allows customers to create custom, charming home decor from raw materials. Participants will be able to join an instructor-led workshop where they can create home decor while having fun with their friends, she said.
She said her passion for serving others along with her drive to create new things was a perfect match for what AR Workshop is all about.
“Enjoy a girls’ night out, date night, team building event, bridal shower, birthday party or private event at AR Workshop.,” she said. “You will always leave with a stylish decor piece you can enjoy for years to come.”
The new business will hold its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, offering food trucks, giveaways, free Christmas ornament make-and-takes, a photo booth and music.
Prescription take back event is today
The Lynchburg Police Department and Horizon Behavioral Health will hold a National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The event will be held at Horizon’s parking lot at 2215 Langhorne Road.
Police also will conduct free child safety seat checks, according to an LPD news release.
No sharps or syringes will be accepted. Masks and gloves will be in place.
— From staff reports
