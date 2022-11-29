 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You may have missing money. The Danville’s Treasurer’s Office can help find it.

The U.S. government is holding onto billions of dollars worth of unclaimed assets. With 1 in 10 people missing money or property, some of it could be yours.

The Danville’s Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local residents who might be owed funds they don’t know about.

Customers can call 1-833-302-0704 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday to have staff check their name for missing money.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Customers may also visit the website at www.vaMoneySearch.org.

The State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division operates essentially as a centralized lost and found. It handles unclaimed money and property turned over by companies when they have lost track of the rightful owner.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts, safe deposit box contents, credit balances, refund or dividend checks, tangible property and more.

