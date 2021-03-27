Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The injured officer has been released from a hospital, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available. Neudigate said several people were in police custody, but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation. He said he believed the incidents all took place outdoors.

Two full blocks that mostly made up a city owned parking lot remained blocked off by police tape on Saturday. Dozens of cars were inside the crime scene, with officers inspecting some of them. A couple of blocks away, a car that was surrounded by police tape sat in the middle of a street.

Akereia Drayton, who was still waiting to get her car from the lot on Saturday, said she was coming out of a club on Friday night after the shooting ended and saw "mass chaos" and many people running.

"People were literally falling over themselves," Drayton said. "There was a mass swarm of people that came to get to their cars. And then there was a wreck."

Kevin Robertson, who lives a few houses away from the parking lot, said he was on his porch when the shooting began. He said the gunfire lasted for what seemed like 15 minutes.