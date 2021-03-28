WATCH NOW: After weeks of optimism, one-two pandemic punch could drive a new virus peak

A nearly two-month downward descent of COVID-19 infections in Virginia has come to an end.

The weekly caseloads in a pandemic already in its second year have leveled off to rates higher than last summer’s peak.

One major question remains: Will a one-two punch of virus variants coupled with flaunting pandemic protocols lead to an ever higher peak of coronavirus cases than January’s surge?

Following weeks of optimism, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute’s report Friday indicates the pandemic outlook is now mixed.

“Although cases have dropped dramatically in the past several weeks, they are flattening to a level higher than we might have hoped given Virginia’s high vaccination rates,” researchers wrote in Friday’s weekly report by UVa.

Those rates show more than 26% of residents have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 14% of the state’s population is considered fully vaccinated.

Researchers always stress the forecasts are simply a snapshot of what could happen and not necessarily a crystal ball into the future.