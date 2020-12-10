WATCH NOW: Health District Director: 'If we want the kids in schools, we have to all play our parts.'

As the debate surrounding in-person learning and instruction wages on while school systems near their winter breaks, Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District, reiterated his stance Thursday that it is currently appropriate for children and staff members to be inside their school buildings.

His comments came during a virtual roundtable of local health and government leaders arranged by the Pittsylvania Danville Chamber of Commerce to offer a fuller picture of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the Dan River Region.

Spillmann acknowledged that both Danville and Pittsylvania County have seen surges in COVID-19 cases in the past month, but he added that the respective school districts in those localities are “doing quite a good job at trying to control or manage the risk inside the schools.

“Does this mean that no children are getting sick or no teachers are getting sick or exposed? No. Again there’s not a magic number, but we see more things are being brought into the schools than being communicated or transmitted within the schools.

"Right now, the way that our localities are handling this favors their being in school or a hybrid."