WATCH NOW: Health District Director: 'If we want the kids in schools, we have to all play our parts.'

As the debate surrounding in-person learning and instruction wages on while school systems near their winter breaks, Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District, reiterated his stance Thursday that it is currently appropriate for children and staff members to be inside their school buildings.
His comments came during a virtual roundtable of local health and government leaders arranged by the Pittsylvania Danville Chamber of Commerce to offer a fuller picture of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the Dan River Region.
Spillmann acknowledged that both Danville and Pittsylvania County have seen surges in COVID-19 cases in the past month, but he added that the respective school districts in those localities are “doing quite a good job at trying to control or manage the risk inside the schools.
“Does this mean that no children are getting sick or no teachers are getting sick or exposed? No. Again there’s not a magic number, but we see more things are being brought into the schools than being communicated or transmitted within the schools.
"Right now, the way that our localities are handling this favors their being in school or a hybrid."
As of Tuesday, there had been 55 cases of COVID-19 among Pittsylvania County Schools students and staff since students returned to classrooms on Sept. 28. Fifteen of those are active cases. Danville Public Schools announced two new staff cases on Wednesday — one at Johnson Elementary and one at Gibson Elementary — which gives that school system a total of 34 cases for the academic year. Twenty-seven of those have come since Nov. 9, when students returned to classrooms.
Spillmann went on to say “there are no safe spaces, only safe behaviors.” And as it stands, hospitals and schools are among the very few places where safe behaviors are regularly monitored and enforced.
Places like restaurants, bars and stores are only as safe as the behaviors of the people visiting or working there, Spillmann said. He also repeated the importance of what he called the Three Ws: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
“The people who are not doing that out in the general population do ultimately affect its getting into the schools,” Spillmann said. “If we want the kids in schools, we have to all play our parts.”
Community adoption of these principles would go a long way toward easing the stress on the region’s medical facilities.
Alan Larson, the president of Sovah Health-Danville, said on the call that the hospital currently has 29 patients with COVID-19, an all-time high for the facility and an increase of 142% from this time last month. Similarly, 31 hospital employees are out of work as a result of the disease or an exposure to it, an 82% increase from a month ago.
Support Local Journalism
Larson said Sovah Health will receive a distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine “in the next couple of days.”
He hopes that can be a “light at the end of the tunnel” and an indicator that things can get better.
Dr. Balaji Desai, an infectious disease specialist at Sovah Health-Danville, used his time on the call to discuss the dangers of community spread and debunk any misinformation about the coming vaccine.
He said that although most people have been diligent about wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings, the people who disregard this advice are endangering others.
“It’s those few who are not doing it who are allowing the propagation of the infection,” Desai said. “It’s a communicable disease. It’s a preventable infection, but we’re still letting it rule the roost. That’s the sad part here.”
He has advised his patients and the community in general to avoid restaurants, churches and other places where people congregate.
“If you’re infected, and if you’re not lucky, we do not have a treatment,” Desai said. “The only way we can get the numbers better is by preventing. And the only way we can prevent it is not in the hospital but it is in the community.
“It’s not in the hands of physicians, it's not in the hands of [infection disease doctors]. It’s in people’s hands. People have to work on this.”
Desai said he’s aware of the many conspiracy theories circulating regarding the safety of the vaccine, but he stated with complete confidence that the vaccine being distributed is as safe as can be. He cited the vaccine’s 95% effectiveness rate as “a dream” for people in his field and likened it to hitting the lottery.
“It’s extensively studied,” he said. “Yes, the only problem here is we don’t have the long-term data, but the short-term data for this vaccine is better than what we’ve had with any other vaccine.”
He said recipients of the vaccine are likely to experience some side effects from the two shots — such as body aches, fever, chills or site injection soreness — but that only means the body is reacting to the vaccine and producing antibodies. That is common with some vaccines, he said, and that reaction will be short-lived.
Plus, it beats the alternative.
“That’s much better than getting incubated and having a tube down your mouth and being on a ventilator for two weeks, three weeks and passing away,” he said. “That’s the kind of message we have to let people know.”
Parker's memorable stories from 2020
In March, we had no way of knowing, and no reason to suspect, that the George Washington High School boys basketball team's loss in the state semifinals would be the last VHSL sanctioned event featuring a team from the Dan River Region for the rest of 2020.
Since then, the district has felt the impact of COVID-19 in sports, education, business, politics, relationships, crime and many other aspects of everyday life.
Here is a collection of stories from the year that are meaningful to me and, I think, meaningful to the area.
GW's loss to King's Fork was not an upset, but it brought a fun season to an end nonetheless. After that, very little else was normal for the rest of the year.
Since that point, Danville Public Schools lost its superintendent (and has since hired another one), the Danville Braves were stripped away from the city by Minor League Baseball (and replaced with a summer-league team) and Joe Biden won the presidency with the most votes ever, causing Dan River Region leaders to express optimism about the country's direction amid the pandemic.
Lastly, you'll find a feature of a local running group. I've always admired distance runners because they require a type of physical and mental toughness that other sports don't. This group had training plans upended and countless races canceled, but the members leaned on each other and supported each other through very trying times.
As 2020 comes to a close, we could all use a bit of that same physical and mental toughness, as well as the willingness to lift up those around us when they need it most. Thanks for reading.
In March, we had no way of knowing, and no reason to suspect, that this would be the final VHSL sanctioned sporting event for a Dan River Regi…
Stanley Jones left Danville Public Schools as it deals with a pandemic, poor accreditation numbers and low test scores. His successor will be …
A collection of fan stories about the Danville Braves before the team was officially taken away by Minor League Baseball.
Dan River Region leaders react to Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.
Amid all the troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic, this local running group leaned on its members for support.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.