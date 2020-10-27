No support for casino from a Christian

Jobs, tourism, and entertainment. I’m not against any of those for our city. We need them all. But as a Christian I cannot support seeking them through a gambling enterprise.

The Bible speaks about three legitimate means of acquiring wealth. When able, we can and should work for it. Second, we might receive it as a gift from some person or agency that cares about us. Third, very occasionally, people find treasure that has been long lost.

Gambling does not fit into either of these categories. Whatever the thrill, it is reckless, wasteful, and usually greedy. Someone has described it as “robbery by mutual consent.” Everyone puts his or her money into the pot and the one who draws the lucky number runs away with the heist — a heist that probably includes monies some individual or family can ill-afford to lose.

It will not be the end of the world if Danville sees a casino built, but I plan to vote against it.

RICK MARKHAM

Danville