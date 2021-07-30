No swimming, wading in the James in Richmond after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health

Smigo said children and the elderly, who may have immune systems that are impaired or not fully functioning, should be more cautious as they are generally at higher risk to waterborne illnesses.

But on Thursday afternoon, several dozen people, including families, were at Belle Isle looking to soak up the sun or beat the heat in the water — some unaware of the water advisory.

Jay Meyer, 45, was at Belle Isle with his 6-year-old and 8-year-old kids. The Midlothian resident said he was informed about the advisory by a nearby kayaker.

“It just sort of happenstance that this guy came through and told us, otherwise we would have no idea,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he would continue to cautiously monitor the water, but he allowed his kids to play in it.

Most others were aware of the advisory before speaking with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, such as Midlothian resident Angela Sheridan, 50, who said she had no intention of going in.

Logan Fritz, a 21-year-old Chesterfield County resident, said he was also informed by a kayaker about the sewage release and immediately got out of the water.

“Sewage is disgusting,” he said. “I don’t want to touch that.”