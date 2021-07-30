No swimming, wading in the James in Richmond after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health

People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River near Richmond, the Virginia Department of Health said.
The water advisory applies to “all of Tuckahoe Creek beginning at River Road, including the Eastern and Western Branches of Tuckahoe Creek, and the James River from Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield, Goochland and Henrico counties to Belle Isle in the City of Richmond.” This includes popular swimming spots like Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and the Belle Isle rapids.
VDH issued the advisory Thursday morning following a sewage release Tuesday from a Goochland County Department of Public Utilities main sewer line into Tuckahoe Creek, which feeds into the James River.
Goochland County estimates that “300,000 gallons of raw, undiluted sewage” were released following a 40-inch rupture around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that flowed until 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Health Department. The 300,000 gallons poured into a ditch near River Road.
Goochland Deputy County Administrator Jo Ann Hunter said repairs will be completed by Saturday, though the sewage flow stopped Tuesday night. There is no impact on drinking water at this time, VDH said. An end date for the water advisory hasn’t yet been determined, but it will be based on bacteria levels in the water, it said.
“The primary concern with a sewage release of high volume is full body immersion,” Margaret Smigo, VDH’s waterborne hazards program coordinator, said in an email.
Smigo said children and the elderly, who may have immune systems that are impaired or not fully functioning, should be more cautious as they are generally at higher risk to waterborne illnesses.
But on Thursday afternoon, several dozen people, including families, were at Belle Isle looking to soak up the sun or beat the heat in the water — some unaware of the water advisory.
Jay Meyer, 45, was at Belle Isle with his 6-year-old and 8-year-old kids. The Midlothian resident said he was informed about the advisory by a nearby kayaker.
“It just sort of happenstance that this guy came through and told us, otherwise we would have no idea,” Meyer said.
Meyer said he would continue to cautiously monitor the water, but he allowed his kids to play in it.
Most others were aware of the advisory before speaking with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, such as Midlothian resident Angela Sheridan, 50, who said she had no intention of going in.
Logan Fritz, a 21-year-old Chesterfield County resident, said he was also informed by a kayaker about the sewage release and immediately got out of the water.
“Sewage is disgusting,” he said. “I don’t want to touch that.”
Health advisory signs in English and Spanish warning people to avoid the contaminated bodies of water were shared with local health districts and governments, Smigo said, and they’re working with city officials to get the signs posted at public access points in the advisory areas. None were visible Thursday afternoon.
Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever, VDH officials said. Contact with the water can also cause ear, nose, throat and skin infections.
To prevent recreational water illnesses due to sewage release, avoid contact with contaminated waterbodies, especially those with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water, VDH said.
VDH said to wash skin with soap and water in the event of contact. If health effects becomes adverse, seek medical care and notify a health practitioner. VDH said activities not likely to result in water submersion — such as boating, fishing and canoeing — may continue with proper caution.