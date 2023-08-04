Nominations of area nonprofits are now being accepted at Danville Regional Foundation for the next B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service.

This award, in the amount of $60,000, is a general operating grant named in appreciation of Dr. B.R. Ashby, a founding board member and first chair of the foundation.

The award honors community service in the region by a nonprofit organization based on success in helping needy families and individuals overcome significant challenges.

Past recipients include County Outreach Ministry, Inc. (2023), Caswell Parish (2022), Grace & Main Fellowship/Third Chance Ministries (2021), Just Kids Child Development Center (2020), Danville Speech & Hearing Center (2019), Pittsylvania County Community Action (2018), Caswell Family Medical Center (2017), Danville Cancer Association (2016), God’s Storehouse (2015), Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center (2014), Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew (2013), God’s Pit Crew (2012), Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program (2011) and Caswell Parish (2010).

Nominated nonprofit organizations must be located within the DRF service area — city of Danville and Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina. The award will be presented in January at a special event.

Anyone in the community can nominate an organization they feel has demonstrated a commitment to caring, generosity of spirit and improving the quality of life for residents in the region.

The deadline for nominations is end of day Sept. 8.

Nominations can be made online at www.drfonline.org. Nominated organizations that meet the eligibility requirements will be contacted at a later date and asked to submit a full application.

Eligibility requirements include:

The nominated organization must be at least 5 years old.

The nominated organization must be recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 (c)(3) organization. This can include churches and religious organizations as defined by IRS Publication 1828.

The organization must be located in the DRF service area (Danville and Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina) and a majority of its clients and/or programs must be located in the service area.

Grantees currently funded or having a commitment to receive funding by DRF at $200,000-plus annually are not eligible.

Previous Ashby Award recipients are not eligible to receive the award again until after five years.

More information about DRF, its grant opportunities and this award program can be found at www.drfonline.org, or by calling senior program officer Joshua Hearne at 434-799-2176.