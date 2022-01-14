Northam declares state of emergency ahead of storm; Danville could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, then ice

The Dan River Region is bracing for a potentially powerful winter punch Sunday, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of the impending storm.

A winter storm watch is in place from late Saturday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

As of Friday, forecasters in Blacksburg suggested Danville could see about 4 to 6 inches of snow and areas of western Pittsylvania County could get more.

The system is what meteorologists refer to as a "Miller B." This means a first low pressure system will decay as it stays west of the mountains and a new low will spin up closer to the coast, forecasters wrote in a discussion Friday morning.

"All precipitation should start as snow during early Sunday morning," the discussion stated. "However, as the coastal low takes control, it will bring a surge of warm air over the Piedmont that should prompt a transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon."

Accumulations will be determined by how quickly that transition happens. If the system tracks more to the east, that would mean more snow. A westward jog would bring more ice because the storm will pull warm air from the Atlantic Ocean aloft.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in his statement Friday. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most."

Northam said it also gives Gov.-elect Glen Youngkin — who officially takes off Saturday — the ability to respond.

"I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now,” Northam said.

Areas along the Interstate 81 stand the best chance of seeing about a foot or more in snow. Amounts decrease in a west-to-east pattern.

"Travel will be significantly impacted during this storm, and there might be a few downed trees and power outages," forecasters wrote. "Travel impacts will continue into Monday as northwest winds increase due to the tightening pressure gradient between the deepening coastal low passing over the Northeast and high pressure building over the Gulf Coast."

Danville Public Works started pretreating major roads Thursday with a brine solution of water and salt. When the water evaporates from the roadway, the salt is left behind in an effort to break the bond between snow and the roadway,

Public works trucks are mounted with snowplows, the city reported. When the storm arrives, crews will begin working 12-hour, round-the-clock shifts by plowing major thoroughfares when an inch of snow accumulates on street surfaces.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation started applying a salt brine around the district Friday morning. The department also issued a blunt warning to motorists during the storm: "If you do not need to be on the roads, please stay off of them."

Danville Utilities crews are prepared to respond for power outages. To report a power outage, call the hotline at 434-773-8300.

"Our hard working emergency dispatchers cannot answer questions about restoration or report outages," Danville Utilities officials wrote on Facebook. "Please do not call 911 to report power outages."

Also, if residents or visitors need shelter, they should call 434-799-5111, option 8.

