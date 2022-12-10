O Christmas tree inflation: Danville sellers experience jump in prices this year

Local Christmas tree sellers are paying more for the live variety this holiday season.

"Prices have gone through the roof," said David Owen, owner at Owen Farm Tours in Danville.

Owen, who buys his trees from a seller in Southwest Virginia, said he's paying at least 20% more for those 8 feet and taller and about 7% or 8% more for regular-sized trees.

"High-end, 10-foot trees went up 25%," he said.

Since he's not passing all of those costs down to his customers, he's losing some money on his sales.

"I'm making less," Owen said. "I didn't want to hit the customers as hard."

Increases in fertilizer, fuel and labor costs for real-tree growers have played a role in the rise in prices.

"Inflation has certainly affected Christmas tree growers this year as it has everyone else," said Jill Sidebottom, spokesperson with the National Christmas Tree Association.

A majority of growers — 71% — expected to increase their wholesale prices by 5% to 15% compared to last year, according to a survey earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Real Christmas Tree Board.

Growers' main concerns were supply-chain slowdowns and the effects of inflation on consumer spending, according to the survey. Labor cost and availability was another worry.

Wendy Shields, owner at Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike, said prices for her went up about $10 per tree — or about 15% to 20% on average.

She said she would not know until this weekend how Christmas tree sales will perform for her this year. Her customers tend to wait and buy real trees until about two weeks before the holiday because they dry out so quickly, Shields said.

She ordered fewer real trees this season after selling much more the last couple of years because more people stayed home and tended to their trees during the pandemic, she said.

"Since traveling has opened back up, I've decreased the amount I normally buy," Shields said. "I feel like we may sell less because fewer people will be home."

There has been a shortage of tree supply the past few years, said Shields, who purchases her trees from growers in Virginia and West Virginia.

Nationwide, the supply of trees has been smaller than in years past and that trend will likely remain for a couple of more years, Sidebottom said.

"Since 2016, we've had a tighter supply of trees and perhaps demand has been increasing," Sidebottom said. "This is something that many in the industry think will continue for another year or two."

The drop in tree supply since six years ago has been due to the economic downturn in 2008, she said.

"At that time, there was an oversupply of Christmas trees and especially larger sizes," Sidebottom said. "For several years, growers were having to charge lower prices and even in cases, sell for less than the cost of producing the tree. Therefore, people planted fewer trees."

But as supply began to match demand and growers could get a better price for their trees, they started planting more again, she said. That adjustment took several years and "may have been different depending on where you were," she said.

"But since it takes anywhere from five to 15 years in the field to produce a tree — and those start from seedlings, which themselves are one to five years old — it takes a while for that train to get up to speed again," Sidebottom said.

For his business, Owen bought 150 trees this season and had only 25 left Thursday.

"We've been very fortunate in selling our trees," Owen said.

Jeff Collins, owner at Riverside Produce and Plants in Danville, said customer volume is just as high — if not higher — at his Christmas-tree lot even though he has increased his prices.

"It's been the same or a bit more," Collins said.

He has not been affected by supply-chain issues, either.

"I've been able to get everything I wanted," Collins said, just before trimming, shaking, baling and loading up a tree for a customer early Friday afternoon.

The cost of a tree at Collins's business has increased by about 10%, he said.