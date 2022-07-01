Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Riverside Lanes will be reopening under the ownership of Matt and Melanie Hastings.
Eight people were shot — one fatally — at a large party early Sunday morning in the Sutherlin community of Pittsylvania County, authorities report.
Investigators have not determined a motive in the incident and no arrests have been made.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
Ten years ago, Adam Jones was stuck in traffic on I-40 after going to Raleigh, North Carolina, to buy running shoes.
A 35-year-old Altavista woman died Wednesday night in a wreck that involved a train in Pittsylvania County.
Incumbents on Danville City Council face challenges from newcomers after Tuesday’s deadline to file to run for office.
"He was the perfect example of what a town officer should be," Chatham Police Chief Randy Lawson said.
Mirroring a nationwide trend, local reaction to Friday's ruling was mixed amount Dan River Region leaders.
Pittsylvania County government's gas bill nearly doubled this year over 2020-21, thanks to astronomical fuel prices.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.