Adams, Myrtle

Myrtle Adams, 92, passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Preceded by husband, Roy A. Adams Jr; parents, Robert and Julia Carter; brother, Robert Carter; sister, Annette Peters (Henry); and brother-in-law, Toolie Brown. Survivors include children, Cynthia Turner (Terry), Nancy Cross (John) and Roy A. Adams III (Deborah); sister, Lorraine Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Carter; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven with a funeral following. Burial will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

