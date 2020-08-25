 Skip to main content
Adams Young, Deborah D.
  • 0
March 10, 1954 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Deborah D. Adams Young, 65, of 1869 Fall Creek Drive, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence. Born on March 10, 1954, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Adams Sr. and Thelma Beatrice Lanier Adams. Mrs. Young was employed at Patton Boggs Law Firm, Washington, D.C. for thirty years and a member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Vincent N. Young of the residence; one son, Vincent A. Young of District Heights, Maryland; two sisters, Shelbah Adams and Styphenia Reliford, both of Richmond, Virginia; one brother, Harry Adams Jr. (Zella) of Danville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Precious Proctor, Vincent Young, Vinasia Young, and Valiyah Young; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Young (Irene) and Victor Young (Diane), all of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Josephine Little (John) and Sherice Young, all of Maryland; three nieces, Gynell Walters, Danielle Reliford and Kelsye Adams; three nephews, Andre Adams, William Reliford and Keian Adams; a devoted cousin, Sherry Lanier Hubbard, and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mrs. Young will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Floral Hill Memorial Garden with the Rev. Donald Mayo, Eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

