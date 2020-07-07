Adkins, Bobby W.

January 16, 1941 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Bobby Adkins, age 79, of Pelham, North Carolina, formerly of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Adkins was born on January 16, 1941, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Sidney Adkins and Geneva Custer Adkins. He lived most his life in Greensboro and Pelham where he worked in construction and carpentry until his retirement. Mr. Adkins is survived by his children, Donna A. King (Curtis), Mark W. Adkins (Opal), Marvin L. Adkins; grandchildren, Chloe J. Adkins, Chad W. Adkins; as well as two beloved fur babies, Sarah & Precious. In addition to his parents Mr. Adkins was predeceased by his brother, Carson Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend David Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery. At other times the family will be receiving friends and family at the residence of Opal and Mark Adkins, 115 Pinecroft Circle, Danville, Virginia. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Adkins family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
