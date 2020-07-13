Adkins, Carolyn Christein
April 17, 1939 - July 11, 2020 Carolyn Christein Adkins, 81, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sovah Health of Danville, Va. Mrs. Adkins was born on April 17, 1939, in Callands, Va., to the late Louise Smith Adkins and the late Carroll Adkins. She was married for 63 years to her loving husband, Earnest Adkins, who survives, of the residence. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ, Chatham, Va., and she loved cooking, canning, quilting, and freezing her homegrown vegetables. For many years she was employed by Pittsylvania County Schools as a Bus Aide for children with special needs. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Adkins is survived by a daughter, Connie Moore of Chatham, Va.; and a grandson, H. Leigh Moore of Danville. She was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother and another brother, Clinton Carroll Adkins. Funeral services for Mrs. Adkins will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ, 4492 Strawberry Rd, Chatham, VA 24531, officiated by Minister Larry Owen and Minister Herschel Stone. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Chatham, Va. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, from 1 until 2 p.m., also at the church. At other times they will receive friends at the residence, 4272 Strawberry Rd., Chatham, Va. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remind everyone that the wearing of masks is required if attending the funeral service. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

