Adkins Jr., James Oliver

James Oliver Adkins Jr., age 77, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Duke- Raleigh. Mr. Adkins was born on January 7, 1943, in Danville, Va., a son of the late James Oliver Adkins Sr. and Estelle Wallace Adkins. He lived most of his life in Danville and Ringgold where he was employed as a supervisor at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, watching the Danville Braves play baseball and Duke basketball. Mr. Adkins served his country in the United States Army Military Police from April, 1965 until March, 1967. He was a former member of Westover Baptist Church and American Legion Post 1097. Mr. Adkins is survived by his brother, Michael Adkins (Susan) of Danville, Va. and sisters, Brenda Boyd (Bobby) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Susan Davis (Donnie) of Danville, Va. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with Dr. Doug Barber officiating with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and the American Legion Post 1097. At other times the family will receive friends at his sister, Susan's residence, 305 Hickory Ct. Danville, VA, 24540. The family would like to thank Roman Eagle Health and Rehab North Terrace for their love and care. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Adkins family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.