You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adkins, Willard Anderson
0 entries

Adkins, Willard Anderson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Willard Anderson Adkins, 80, of 1732 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Va., died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence after being in declining health for several years. Willard was born in Chatham, Va., on May 16, 1940, son of the late Jessie Willard Adkins and Myrtle Rigney Adkins. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area where he worked for Ennis Business Forms in Chatham for over 35 years until his retirement. He served his country in the United States Army. Willard was also a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Dry Fork. He loved classic cars and his favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees. On June 27, 1964, he married Betty Womack Adkins who survives of the residence. In addition to his wife, Willard is survived by his son, Jeff Adkins of Dry Fork, Va.; sister, Anna Lee Falls and husband Sam of Chatham, Va.; brother, Leroy "Pete" Adkins and wife Mary of Danville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Jane Adkins of Callands, Va. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Johnny, James and Danny Adkins. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Chatham. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Adkins family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

+3 
Adkins, Willard Anderson
+3 
Adkins, Willard Anderson
+3 
Adkins, Willard Anderson
+3 
Adkins, Willard Anderson
To plant a tree in memory of Willard Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert