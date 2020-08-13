Adkins, Willard Anderson

Willard Anderson Adkins, 80, of 1732 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Va., died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence after being in declining health for several years. Willard was born in Chatham, Va., on May 16, 1940, son of the late Jessie Willard Adkins and Myrtle Rigney Adkins. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area where he worked for Ennis Business Forms in Chatham for over 35 years until his retirement. He served his country in the United States Army. Willard was also a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Dry Fork. He loved classic cars and his favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees. On June 27, 1964, he married Betty Womack Adkins who survives of the residence. In addition to his wife, Willard is survived by his son, Jeff Adkins of Dry Fork, Va.; sister, Anna Lee Falls and husband Sam of Chatham, Va.; brother, Leroy "Pete" Adkins and wife Mary of Danville, Va.; and sister-in-law, Jane Adkins of Callands, Va. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Johnny, James and Danny Adkins. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Chatham. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Adkins family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.