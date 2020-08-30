Alderson, Wayne

February 11, 1938 - August 28, 2020 John Wayne Alderson, 82, of 1428 Twin Arch Drive, Danville, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. He had been in declining health for several months. He was born February 11, 1938 in Danville a son of Linwood Kent Alderson and Gracie Hardy Alderson. Mr. Alderson worked as a receiving manager at Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company for 30 plus years and served eight years in the Virginia National Guard. He was a member of Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church. On May 5, 1962, he married the former Judith Gail Farthing, who survives. In addition to his wife of the residence, he is survived by a son, Brian K. Alderson and wife, Michele; daughter, Shana A. Turner and husband, Kenneth; brother, Gerald Alderson; three grandchildren, Kenny Turner (Kayren), Gwen Dwyer (Brendan), and Abigail Alderson; one great-granddaughter, Alaina Dwyer. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Alderson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Frederick J. Vicks, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the residence. Memorials may be made to Blairs Fire and Rescue, 7100 US Hwy 29, Blairs, VA 24527. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Alderson family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.