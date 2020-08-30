 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alderson, Wayne
0 entries

Alderson, Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

February 11, 1938 - August 28, 2020 John Wayne Alderson, 82, of 1428 Twin Arch Drive, Danville, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. He had been in declining health for several months. He was born February 11, 1938 in Danville a son of Linwood Kent Alderson and Gracie Hardy Alderson. Mr. Alderson worked as a receiving manager at Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company for 30 plus years and served eight years in the Virginia National Guard. He was a member of Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church. On May 5, 1962, he married the former Judith Gail Farthing, who survives. In addition to his wife of the residence, he is survived by a son, Brian K. Alderson and wife, Michele; daughter, Shana A. Turner and husband, Kenneth; brother, Gerald Alderson; three grandchildren, Kenny Turner (Kayren), Gwen Dwyer (Brendan), and Abigail Alderson; one great-granddaughter, Alaina Dwyer. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Alderson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Frederick J. Vicks, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the residence. Memorials may be made to Blairs Fire and Rescue, 7100 US Hwy 29, Blairs, VA 24527. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Alderson family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

+1 
Alderson, Wayne
+1 
Alderson, Wayne

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert