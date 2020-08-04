Amati, Margaret Cragan

Mrs. Margaret Cragan Amati, age 92, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, after a decline in health. She was born in Corning, N.Y., on September 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph Cragan and Anna Ryan Cragan. Mrs. Amati was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. She was a graduate of Saint Patrick's Parochial School and Corning Free Academy. Mrs. Amati was retired from Corning Glass Works in the accounting office from 1945 to 1961. On November 18, 1961, she married John Joseph Amati who died on July 30, 2012. Surviving are her children, Mary Frances Burnette and her husband, Rory, of Danville, and Joseph Amati of Danville; and four grandchildren, Anna and Rebecca Amati and R.J. and Cragan Burnette. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends on August 5, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church and at other times will be at the residence of her daughter, Mary Frances Burnette and her husband, Rory, 222 Randolph Street. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Amati family. Online acondolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
