Robert E. Anderson,"Bob" born July 8, 1941, to James O. and Hazel E. Anderson. Died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Educated in Danville City Schools, he worked for Holsum bakery and went on to own the "Luncheonette". After spending over 30 years in the City of Danville Fire Department he retired as a Deputy Chief. He is also a lifetime member of the Danville Life Saving Crew, having served as Captain twice. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Raymond O. Anderson, Suzanne Cawley, and Michael Anderson. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Kathy W. Anderson, and children Charles "Chuck" Anderson and Wendy Hall. Bob is a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church having served on several committees. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with Pastor Austin Merricks and Pastor Daniel Lackey officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 at Townes Funeral Home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Memorial Baptist Church, 7450 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541 or Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Rd, Danville, VA 24540. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that people attending maintain social distancing. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, will be serving the Anderson family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Anderson, Robert "Bob"
