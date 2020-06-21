Arnold, Helen Pendergrass

May 4, 1921 - June 19, 2020 Mrs. Helen Pendergrass Arnold, age 99, of Danville, Virginia, passed on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham. Mrs. Arnold was born on May 4, 1921, in Abington, Virginia to the late Mamie Pendergrass Garrett and stepfather, George W. Garrett. Mrs. Arnold lived in Abington, Virginia before moving to Danville where she spent her time as a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Arnold is survived by her children, Gloria Shelton of Blairs, Jimmy Arnold of Providence, N.C., Clara Henderson of Haw River, N.C.; adopted daughter, Brenda Hyler; sisters, Thelma Eisenhour of Georgia, Shirley Tatum of Georgia. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arnold was predeceased by her loving husband, John Preston Arnold; her daughters, Mildred McGrew of Danville and Shirley Plunkett; sisters, Edna Mitchell of Columbia, S.C., Betty Strickland of Georgia. She is also predeceased by one grandson and one great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020, 3 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Reverend Kenneth Hammock and Reverend John Crews officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Arnold family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Va 24541
