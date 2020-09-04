 Skip to main content
Astin, Emma Rose
July 31, 1927 - September 01, 2020 Ms. Emma Rose Astin, age 93, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at Piney Forest Health and Rehab Center. Ms. Astin was born on July 31, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, to the late William Linden Astin and Myrtle Brown Astin. She lived her life in Danville where she worked as a nurse for the Danville Health Department. She was a faithful member of St. Luke United Methodist church as well as Ascension Lutheran Church. Ms. Astin is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Tuck; and sister, Betty Astin Davidson; also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ms. Astin was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Astin McClusky; sister, Jean Astin Elliott; and brother, William Linden Astin Jr. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Highland Burial Park with Pastor Michael Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m., at Swicegood Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Duke Children's Hospital or Alzheimer's Association. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Astin family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia

