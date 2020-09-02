Baker, Frances Price

Frances Price Baker, 90, passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1929, in Rockingham County, N.C., to the late Charlie G. Price and Sadie Frye Price. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jerome Baker; and sisters, Massey Hodges and Rachel Dunn. Frances was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt. Frances was an outstanding nurse for forty years at Danville Memorial Hospital, where she was head nurse in the labor and delivery room. She also attended to many babies in the nursery at DMH. She was a devoted Christian and member of Schoolfield Baptist Church for over sixty years. Frances loved to cook and feed everyone in the family, in the church, and her friends. She loved to garden and always had a victory garden and was sure to plant each seed under the right sign. Frances always had beautiful flowers blooming at her house and at times passersby would stop and take pictures. When she was unable to tend to her garden and flowers, Amy Hyler took over the job and kept everything just the way Frances loved it. Frances loved to read her Bible and when she was unable to see anymore, her sitters would read to her. She was blessed to be able to stay at home because she had such awesome sitters who quickly became family. Frances was such a loving and giving soul. She was intelligent and had a little detective in her. She loved her President and knew more about politics than most of her family. Until the end Frances was of sound mind. She laughed a lot even though she was suffering terribly. She was an inspiration to her family and to those who knew her. She will be missed more than words can ever express, but her family and friends know she is with her Lord and is reunited with her husband CJ Baker, her mom and dad, her sisters, and many others. Frances was ready to be in God's care. She is whole, not suffering, and is with special people. Frances was a tough cookie! She loved her family and friends so much. Frances Baker was a special lady in all respects, she is at peace and will be missed greatly. Frances is survived by daughter, Kay Baker Cheek and husband, Michael, of Coinjock, N.C.; son, Charles "Chuck" Michael Baker and wife, Maria, of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Maj. Jonathan Cheek (Judy), Zachary Cheek (Patricia), Capt. Alex Baker (Krysta), Meredith Baker Hood (Tony), and Joseph Baker; great-grandchildren, Sophia Grace Cheek, Josephine Tilley Cheek, Andrew Alexander Cheek, Arthur Michael Cheek, Isaiah Candler Cheek, Graham Price Baker, Della Grace Baker, Cole James Baker, and Hayden Lilly Hood; special nieces, Patricia H. Law, Lisa L. Messick, Hannah Messick, Sarah Messick, Rebekah Messick, Frances Estep; special nephews, Farley Grainger, Wayne Baker (Karen), Ted Baker, Mark Baker, and Keith Baker; and special friends, Janie Payne, Jane Ferris, Martha Lilly, Amy Hyler, Cindy Saunders, Donna Howell, Lori Robertson, Laura Dickens, Janell Yeatts, Barbara Taylor, Tammy Dunmire, and Chris Susko. A graveside funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Floyd Baptist Church, 3652 Price Rd., Eden, NC 27288, with the Rev. David Turbyfill officiating. Due to COVID concerns the service will be a private service for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, Schoolfield Baptist Church, 12 Schoolfield Dr., Danville, VA 24541, God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540, or Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
