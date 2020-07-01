Barbour, Thomas Wayne
April 30, 1943 - June 21, 2020 Mr. Thomas Wayne Barbour, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1943, in Danville, Va., to the late Acie Clifton Barbour and Cora Barker Barbour. Before his retirement, Mr. Barbour worked in the construction industry and was of the Methodist faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Catherine Barker Barbour; children, David Wayne Barbour, Thomas Wayne Durham, and Tammy Durham Neff; grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Durham Jr., Michael Durham, Brandon Bulluck, Kathryn Neff, and Jessica Cobb; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barbour was predeceased by two sisters and one brother. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barbour family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street Danville, VA 24540

