Barker, Margaret

November 11, 1937 - August 22, 2020 Margaret Dunevant Barker, 82, of Semora, N.C., went home to be with the Lord and her family in heaven on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Caswell House in Yanceyville, N.C. She was one of the strongest and most loving women in the lives of so many people. Margaret was born in Caswell County on November 11, 1937, a daughter to the late Johnny T. Dunevant and Elma Harris Dunevant. She had lived all of her life in the Semora Community of Caswell County. Margaret was a graduate of Bartlett Yancey High School. Margaret had lived on a farm for her entire life, starting with her family as a child and then helping her husband, Bobby raise tobacco, and while also working long shifts in the former Dan River Mills for many years. She always looked forward to raising her own vegetables to feed her family and on a lot of summer days you could find her snapping beans on her front porch or making tomato sauce. Margaret was famous for her cornbread and cabbage that her family loved. She was a lifelong member of Welcome Baptist Church. Even though Margaret struggled against her fight with Lewy body dementia in the last years of her life it never diminished the love she had for her family. For Margaret, nothing in the world meant more to her than her families happiness. Her devotion and compassion to those she loved shined through in everything she did. No one ever left her home without having a full stomach and a hug and kiss. Margaret's happiness, love and strength will be truly missed, but those traits continue to shine through in her children and grandchildren. On February 28, 1959 Margaret married her husband of 61 years, Bobby Forrest Barker who survives of the residence. She is also survived by their beloved son, Dennis Forrest Barker (Cherie) of Semora, N.C.; three grandchildren, David Barker (Heather) of Semora, N.C., Carissa Barker and partner, Dalton of Port Orange, Fla., and Hannah Barker of Semora, N.C.; but the true light of her world were her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Forrest, Alexander and Annie. She also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents and nine brothers and sisters, Junior, William, Darlene, Hassell, Eunice, Bobby Jean, Marie, Dorothy and Jeanette. Funeral services for Margaret will be conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Graveside in the Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence, 1147 Jack Pointer Road, Semora, N.C. 27343. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Welcome Baptist Church Building and Cemetery Fund. Wrenn-Yeatts Yanceyville Chapel is respectfully serving the Barker family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.