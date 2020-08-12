Barker, Thelma

April 25, 1937 - August 11, 2020 Mrs. Thelma B. Barker, age 83, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 25, 1937, in Vesta, to the late Hoy Davis Boyd and Pecora Boyd Boyd. Before her retirement, Mrs. Barker worked in the spinning room at Dan River Mills and was a member of Community Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Denise Laws and Ava Kay Collins, of the residence; grandchildren, Dana Spencer, Diane Harrison, and Bradley Collins; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Pruitt, Bobby Wayne Harrison, Jonathan Adams, Conner Harrison, and Brycen Scott Pyron. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barker was predeceased by her husband, Horace Jackson Barker; son, Kenneth Barker; sisters, Mildred Smith, Beulah Dixon, and Rosa Wilson; and brothers, Lowell Boyd, Alfred Boyd, Willy Boyd, Paul Boyd, and David Boyd. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Community Baptist Church with the Rev. James Albert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barker family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
611 Iris Lane
Danville, VA 24540
2:00PM
611 Iris Lane
Danville, VA 24540
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.