You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barker, Thelma
0 entries

Barker, Thelma

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

April 25, 1937 - August 11, 2020 Mrs. Thelma B. Barker, age 83, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 25, 1937, in Vesta, to the late Hoy Davis Boyd and Pecora Boyd Boyd. Before her retirement, Mrs. Barker worked in the spinning room at Dan River Mills and was a member of Community Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Denise Laws and Ava Kay Collins, of the residence; grandchildren, Dana Spencer, Diane Harrison, and Bradley Collins; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Pruitt, Bobby Wayne Harrison, Jonathan Adams, Conner Harrison, and Brycen Scott Pyron. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barker was predeceased by her husband, Horace Jackson Barker; son, Kenneth Barker; sisters, Mildred Smith, Beulah Dixon, and Rosa Wilson; and brothers, Lowell Boyd, Alfred Boyd, Willy Boyd, Paul Boyd, and David Boyd. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Community Baptist Church with the Rev. James Albert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barker family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street

+1 
Barker, Thelma
+1 
Barker, Thelma
To send flowers to the family of Thelma Barker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Community Baptist Church
611 Iris Lane
Danville, VA 24540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
2:00PM
Community Baptist Church
611 Iris Lane
Danville, VA 24540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert