You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnes, Carole
0 entries

Barnes, Carole

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A celebration of Carole's life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Elizabeth Broschart officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Barnes Family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

+1 
Barnes, Carole
+1 
Barnes, Carole
To plant a tree in memory of Carole Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert