Bartholomew, Mary

October 11, 1935 - July 14, 2020 Mary Adkins Bartholomew, 84, of 610 Mount Cross Road, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. She was born October 11, 1935, a daughter of William Roy Adkins Sr. and Velira Oakes Adkins. Mrs. Bartholomew had worked as an LPN at Danville Regional Medical Center and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Lee Bartholomew II; two brothers, Velma Samuel Adkins and William Adkins Jr.; and a sister, Vanell McFall. Survivors include two sons, Gordon Bartholomew and John Bartholomew; a brother, Ray Adkins and a sister, Jane Fetters; four grandchildren, Brandon (Becca), Scott (Jennifer), Patrick and Joshua; and two great-grandchildren, Salem and Grayson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Brian Edwards, officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 404 Church Avenue. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Bartholomew family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.