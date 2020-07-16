Bartholomew, Mary
0 entries

Bartholomew, Mary

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 11, 1935 - July 14, 2020 Mary Adkins Bartholomew, 84, of 610 Mount Cross Road, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. She was born October 11, 1935, a daughter of William Roy Adkins Sr. and Velira Oakes Adkins. Mrs. Bartholomew had worked as an LPN at Danville Regional Medical Center and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Lee Bartholomew II; two brothers, Velma Samuel Adkins and William Adkins Jr.; and a sister, Vanell McFall. Survivors include two sons, Gordon Bartholomew and John Bartholomew; a brother, Ray Adkins and a sister, Jane Fetters; four grandchildren, Brandon (Becca), Scott (Jennifer), Patrick and Joshua; and two great-grandchildren, Salem and Grayson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Brian Edwards, officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 404 Church Avenue. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Bartholomew family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

+1 
Bartholomew, Mary
+1 
Bartholomew, Mary
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bartholomew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News