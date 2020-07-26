Barts Sr., James Preston

James Preston Barts, 95, of Danville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Va., Hospital in Durham, N.C. He was born in Pittsylvania County on December 28, 1924 to Robert Gunn Barts and Mattie Meadows Barts. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Alease Scearce Barts. He was a faithful member of Tree of Life Ministries of Danville where he served as a deacon and trustee. He sold insurance and also worked as a car salesman. He owned and operated Mt. Hermon Motors for many years. He was a proud World War II veteran. He is survived by his sons, James "Jimmy" P. Barts Jr. and Glenn Barts (Kathy), and a daughter, Glenda McDarmont (Bill), all of Danville. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannette Finchum of Oklahoma; grandchildren Ernie Jordan, Bernie Jordan, Barry Jordan, Scott McDarmont, Brad McDarmont, Dawn McBride, Heather Ringstaff, Crystal Barts, and Wendy Motley; 14 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Ernest Jordan; brothers Curtis Barts, Wyatt Barts, Clyde Barts, and Calvin Barts; sisters Margaret Lily, Doris Alford, and Martha Ann Barts; grandson Kerry Jordan; and great grandson B.J. Jordan. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries of Danville with the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. The family requests that everyone adheres to the CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. The graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Glenda McDarmont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 3720 US Highway 29 North, Danville, Va., 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Barts family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
