Bassett, Ada Mae
Bassett, Ada Mae

Ada Mae Bassett, 94, of 231 South Ridge Street, Apt #208, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence. Born on February 12, 1926, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mamie Owens Bassett. She was married to the late Marian Anderson. She was the last survivor of her generation. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12 Noon from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with Pastor Dorothy S. Glass, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10 a.m., until the time of service from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Bassett family.

