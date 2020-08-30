Beach, Russell James

Russell J. Beach, born on December 5, 1939 in California, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Lynda M. Beach; one daughter Theresa B. Meyers; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; plus many friends. Russell was predeceased by one son, Russell J Beach Jr. (Rusty). He served honorably in the United States Navy for four years and retired from Carlton Scale after 43 years. He will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Beach family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.