Beach, Russell James
Beach, Russell James

Russell J. Beach, born on December 5, 1939 in California, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Lynda M. Beach; one daughter Theresa B. Meyers; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; plus many friends. Russell was predeceased by one son, Russell J Beach Jr. (Rusty). He served honorably in the United States Navy for four years and retired from Carlton Scale after 43 years. He will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Beach family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Beach, Russell James

