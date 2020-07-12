Brown, Robert Jonathan
February 22, 1960 - June 30, 2020 Robert "Bob" Jonathan Brown, 60, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home. Bob was born in Danville, Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia and began his career in the auto parts industry. He enjoyed hunting, history, and being a Pop-Pop to his granddaughter, "Tater-tot". Robert is survived by his wife Jo Anne Gentry Brown, two children, Dorothy Brown Stanton (John), and Wesley Chase Brown; granddaughter, Taylor Anne Stanton; brother, William Robertson Brown Jr.; stepsister, Mary Mowbray; and stepmother, Barbara Brown. Robert is preceded in death by Dorothy Lewis Brown and William Robertson Brown. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville, Va. Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609

