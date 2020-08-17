You have permission to edit this article.
Brown, Viola
Brown, Viola

Viola Dorothy Doss Brown, 97, of Danville, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for over eight years. Mrs. Brown was born in Gretna, Va., on September 17, 1922, daughter of the late Willie A. Doss and Ora Mae Kessee Doss. She spent her life in the Danville and Portsmouth, Va. areas where she was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and cooking Mrs. Brown was married to the late Houston Sager Brown. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Jimmy Brown; two sisters and a brother. Survivors include a daughter, Marian Jeanie Anderson and Carolyn Franklin, both of Danville; grandchildren, Robin Jones (Robbie) of Danville, Chris Brown (Wendy) of Chatham, Va., and Tonya Lindquist of Summerset, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Reynolds of Danville. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Wayne Moore officiating. The family suggest memorial donations to the Danville Humane Society or to the Danville Life Saving Crew. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Brown family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

