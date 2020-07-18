Bryant, Terri Jones

July 22, 1958 - July 15, 2020 Teresa "Terri" Jones Bryant, born July 22, 1958, peacefully departed this life at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Terri was a devoted and faithful Christian and lived her life as a mission to encourage others and to share the love of Christ with all whom she encountered. She valued caring for others above all else. Terri was an active participant with Therapy Dogs International and frequently visited residents in her community's nursing homes with her beloved Basset Hound, Sugababe, where she offered encouragement and a bright smile to all. Terri is predeceased by her father, Louis Jones; her mother, Elsie Lavinder Jones; and her sister, Jane Williams. Terri is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 44 years, Greg; her daughter, Blair Smith (Dean); her grandson, Bryant Smith; sister, Sandra Barker (Jerry); brother, Wayne Jones (Vangie); brother-in-law, Rob Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at the Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, and to the SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
