Bullock, Codare Gregory

December 13, 1946 - August 7, 2020 Codare Gregory Bullock, 73, of Providence, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County, N.C. She was born December 13, 1946 in Danville, Va., to the late Mildred Barbour Gregory and the late Jack Lewis Gregory. She was married to Johnny Thomas Bullock, who survives, of the residence. She was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church and worked as an insurance agent prior to her retirement. In addition to her husband she is survived by a step-daughter, Michelle Pruitt of Oak Isle, N.C.; two sons, Kyle Mitchell (Lisa) of Port Orange, Fla., and Greg Mitchell of Providence, N.C.; a sister, Rita Cook-Raynor of Blairs, Va.; three brothers, Keith B. Gregory (Darlene) of Providence, N.C., Jackie A. Gregory (Barbara) of Pelham, N.C., and Jimmy M. Gregory of Midothian, Va. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Kriston Clayton and Kelsey and Kylie Mitchell; step-grandchildren, Krista, Rikki, and Zachary Pruitt and great-grandchildren Kacie Mae Clayton and Kylie Pruitt. A private funeral service for family and invited guests only will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA officiated by Pastor James Kim. Interment will follow the funeral at Danville Memorial Gardens. The committal service at the graveside is open to the public. A visitation of friends will take place at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the UNC Cancer Care of Rockingham, 516 S. Van Buren Rd., Eden, NC. Norris Funeral Home West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24540
