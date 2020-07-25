Burnett, Martha Joyce McGuire

Martha Joyce McGuire Burnett, 57, of 888 Chaneys Store Road, Ringgold, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence. Born on December 13, 1962, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ida Meadows McGuire. She was married to L. C. Burnett, who survives. The family will receive friends at the residence. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, July 26, 2020,, at 2 p.m., at the residence with Pastor Harvey Hazelwood, Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Burnett family.
