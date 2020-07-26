Calloway, Mary F.
May 12, 1940 - July 23, 2020 Mrs. Mary F. Calloway, 80, of 3738 Payneton Road, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center. Born May 11, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Younger and Ella Pearl Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Knox James Calloway. Mrs. Calloway was a homemaker and a former member of Smithfield Primitive Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are one son, James Knox Calloway (Victoria) of Danville, Virginia; one sister, Lillie Jones Witcher (Roy) of Danville, Virginia; two brothers, Dennis Jones of Danville, Virginia and Ernest Charlie Jones of Chatham, Virginia; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mrs. Calloway will be conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Smithfield Primitive Baptist Church cemetery with Elder William Breedlove, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

