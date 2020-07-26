Campbell, Christopher ¿Brad¿
0 entries

Campbell, Christopher ¿Brad¿

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Christopher "Brad" Campbell Christopher Bradley "Brad" Campbell, 34, of 1650 Little Creek Rd, Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Brad was born in Danville, Va., on August 12, 1985, a son of Christopher "Chris" Mims Campbell and Cynthia Lois Triplett Campbell. He spent all of his life in the Ringgold area where he was an EMT for LifeCare and worked for Patient Transfer Systems, Inc., in Halifax, VA. Brad had a love for NASCAR and worked for various teams as a spotter, as the "eyes in the sky". He had also worked for Green Rock Correctional Center for eight years as a correctional officer. He was of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents of Ringgold, Brad is survived by a brother, Chad Campbell (Suzanne); nieces, Gabby and Sophia Campbell; aunts, Liz Walker and Linda Oakes; uncle, Forest Michael Campbell (JoAnn); lifelong friend, Chris Seay; girlfriend, Rebekah Dodson; numerous cousins and many special friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Forest Mims Campbell and Beryl Jones Campbell; and maternal grandparents, Dean Triplett and Eva Mae Triplett. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. The family will be at the residence, 1650 Little Creek Rd, Ringgold, Va., 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main is respectfully serving the Campbell family.

+1 
Campbell, Christopher ¿Brad¿
+1 
Campbell, Christopher ¿Brad¿
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News