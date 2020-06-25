Campbell, Elizabeth Rigney

Elizabeth (Liz) Rigney Campbell, of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born on June 8, 1952, to the late Annie Elizabeth Rigney Adkins and the late David Dean Adkins in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Lorinzo Campbell. Liz was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a member of the Degree of Pocahontas. Her hobbies were crocheting and needle work, and she was a 1970 graduate of Tunstall High School. In addition to her husband, Liz is survived by her sons, Randy Campbell of Ringgold, Virginia, Tim Campbell (Kate) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Kevin Campbell (Kristy) of Cascade, Virginia, and Anthony Campbell (Nikki) of Danville, Virginia; nine grandchildren; and her special caregiver Sharon Austin. In addition to her parents, Liz was predeceased by her brother, Tony Rigney. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Kendrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Tunstall Fire and Rescue Department. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines. www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
