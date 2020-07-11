Canada, Wanda C.
Wanda C. Canada July 28, 1968 - July 8, 2020 Graveside rites for Mrs. Wanda C. Canada, 51, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 12 noon at the Bell Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Kell L. Stone Sr., eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

