Canady, Cecil Ray

May 30, 1932 - August 3, 2020 Cecil Ray Canady, admired for his creative marketing and contagious optimism, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 and overwhelmed by COVID-19 on August 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Ray smiled effortlessly, loved fiercely, worked cheerfully, and shared these words of encouragement at every opportunity: Be happy. Ray is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Canady; daughter, Rosalind Canady and her husband, Benjamin Tollefsen; son, Nathan Canady and his son, Skyler Canady and daughter, Aislyn Canady; and sisters, Edna Ferguson and Marie Haraway. A private interment ceremony will be held at the Springfield Veterans Cemetery for Ray's immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Ozarks Food Harvest or the Alzheimer's Association. The family also requests that you make a habit of wearing a mask to protect others and yourself. Ray was born to Roma and Roy Canady on May 30 in Schoolfield, Virginia, a mill worker neighborhood built by the Riverside & Dan River Cotton Mill Company. Today Schoolfield belongs to a national historic district in Danville. The district tells the story of a life Ray didn't choose. Instead, he enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school and played trombone for the 541st Air Force Band during his service. Thanks to the GI Bill of Rights, he attended Virginia Commonwealth University and earned a B.S. in Marketing. Ray's marketing career began at Reynolds Metals in Richmond. There he also met Janet Bowman, and they married on April 11, 1968. Ray's first child Rosalind, a girl, was born the next year. He rose through the ranks at Reynolds to become director of consumer advertising for Reynolds Wrap. A dream job as an advertising agency vice president took Ray to New Orleans. There, he welcomed a baby boy, Nathan, into the world, and soon moved to a position as marketing director for Opryland in Nashville. Ray lead Opryland and The Grand Old Opry to great success. Billboard Magazine presented him with a Special Trendsetter Award in 1975 for organizing and planning the first country music tour of the Soviet Union for the United States Department of State. Later, Ray was lured to Cincinnati to become a member of the executive team for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where his passion for classical music was fulfilled but his marketing ambition was not. Soon after he recognized this, Silver Dollar City called. That call launched 18 years of service as corporate vice president of marketing for Silver Dollar City Attractions. Ray's vision was instrumental in helping extend the tourism season for Branson into the holidays and putting the city on the nation's radar. His dedication to the region and marketing experience made him a valuable member of the Missouri State Board of Tourism. Ray retired in 1998, treasuring his Silver Dollar City Retiree Pass and easing into life at a slower tempo in Springfield, Missouri. He read hundreds of books, volunteered at the public library, sang tenor in the First and Calvary Presbyterian Church choir, and did pro bono work for Ozarks Food Harvest before COVID-19 ended his life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.