Raymond Eugene Carson, 72, of Keeling, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. Ray was born in Danville, Va., on March 14, 1948, a son of the late Durel Thomas Carson and Louise Trammell Carson. Ray worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and later was a maintenance supervisor for F&W Management. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On April 10, 1980, he married, Jamie Lee Bingham Carson, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include three sons, Scott Thomas Carson (Tiffany), Mark Edward Carson, and Kris Carson; a daughter, Leslie Watkins; two brothers, Roger Carson and Junior Carson; a sister, Rachel Orrell; and three grandchildren, Jaxon, Arianna, and Savannah. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Randy Carson, and a sister, Doris Younger. A private family graveside service was held at Danville Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Carson family.
Carson, Ray
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Carson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.