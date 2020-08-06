Paul Cassell April 30, 1933 - August 5, 2020 Paul Franklin Cassell, 87, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Paul was born in Draper, N.C. on April 30, 1933, a son of the late John Luther Cassell and Hattie Cordelia Rea Cassell. Paul served in the United States Navy, was Vice President of Laramore Construction until his retirement, and was a licensed realtor. He was a member of Schooldfield Baptist Church. He was married to Patricia Harvey Cassell, who passed away on September 21, 2001. Survivors include his son, Tim Cassell and Lynn Newman; two grandsons, Joshua Cassell and Jonathan Cassell; two great-grandchildren, Madie and Jack. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by four brothers, Donnie, Charles, Loyd and John Cassell and three sisters, Rudy Burnett, Ruth Chambers and Dorothy Holly. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Danview Cemetery in Eden, N.C. conducted by the Rev. David Turbyfill. The family will receive friends at the residence of his son, Tim, 1745 Horseshoe Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Bachelors Hall Fire & Rescue 1301 Berry Hill Rd. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Cassell family.
