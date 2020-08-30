Cassidy, Ernest Hoston

SANDY LEVEL, Va. Ernest Hoston Cassidy, age 80, of Sandy Level, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his residence. Born November 1, 1939 in Sandy Level, he was a son of the late Guy Whitfield Cassidy and Eula Estelle David Cassidy. He was predeceased by two sisters, Thelma Arthur and Ethel Myers. Mr. Cassidy retired from Goodyear after 30 years and was an Elder at Mt. View Christian Church. He was a good handyman who enjoyed tinkering with anything and he enjoyed gardening and traveling. Mr. and Mrs. Cassidy traveled to all 49 continental United States. Ernest loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dunbar Cassidy of the residence; four daughters, Renee Boothe and husband, Charlie of Nathalie, Kim Mayhew and husband, Alan of Gretna, Sheila Marshall and husband, Neal of Gretna and Elaine Robertson of Sandy Level; one son, Stephen Cassidy and fiancée, Michelle Tucker of Sandy Level; two sisters, Louise Gammons of Sandy Level and Virginia Barbour of Sandy Level; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Graveside services with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 will be conducted 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Liberty Memorial Cemetery by Ted Clifton, Minister. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.