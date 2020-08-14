Chandler, Jakeem D.

You have permission to edit this article.
Jakeem D. Chandler, 28, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Washington D.C. He was born in Danville, Va., on January, 28, 1992, to Lisa Culley (Delano) and James Chandler. He is survived by two children, siblings, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug14, 2020, at 1 p.m., from DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Apostle Charles Walker as eulogist. Interment will be private. The family is at 202 Bailey PL. DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Culley/Chandler family.

