James "Jim" Kenneth Cheek Sr., died in his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Albertson, N.C., due to complications following esophageal cancer. He was 77. At his request, no service will be held. Jim wanted to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at Carolina Beach at a later date. Mr. Cheek was born on June 3, 1943, in Danville, Va. He graduated from George Washington High School and Danville Community College. Jim proudly served as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his service, he was briefly a member of the Danville police force. He then went on to be a supervisor in manufacturing at Goodyear among others. He was a volunteer with the Danville Life Saving Crew for many years and a member of the Danville JCs. Mr. Cheek is survived by his brothers and sister, Bobby Cheek of Aberdeen, Md., Billy Cheek of Danville, Va., and Patsy Cheek Johnson of Havre de Grace, Md.; his wife, Aporn Anantao (Kate) of Albertson, N.C.; his son and daughter-in-law, James Kenneth Cheek Jr. (Ken) and Debbie, of Raleigh, N.C.; his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Shields Cheek (Chris) and Susan, of Timonium, Md.; their children, Benjamin, Alexander and Louisa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be deeply missed. A life well lived with no regrets. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Cheek Sr., James "Jim" Kenneth
