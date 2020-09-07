Cisneros, Teresa

March 22, 1960 - September 4, 2020 Ms. Teresa Cisneros, age 60, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cone Health-Green Valley Campus. She was born on March 22, 1960, in Germany, to the late Ray Cisneros and Harriett Dodson Scearce. Ms. Cisneros was a homemaker and was of the Holiness faith. She is survived by her son, Troy Cisneros; grandchildren, T. J. and Taylor Cisneros; brother, Tony Cisneros; and sister, Tencha Cisneros. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cisneros family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
