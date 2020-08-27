 Skip to main content
Clark, Danny William
July 8, 1955 - August 23, 2020 Graveside rites for Mr. Danny W. Clark, 65, of Java, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Java, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced for both visitation hours and graveside services. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

