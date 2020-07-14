Clark, Sheila S.
Clark, Sheila S.

September 14, 1948 - July 11, 2020 A viewing for Mrs. Sheila S. Clark, 71, will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. All funeral services will be private. Miller Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the Clark family.

