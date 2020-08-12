Clear, Wilda Sellers

You have permission to edit this article.
Wilda Sellers Clear, 65, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Wilda was born in Danville, on November 19, 1954, a daughter of the late Randall Wilton Sellers and Jeanette Brown Sellers. Wilda worked as a CNA for Riverside Health Care. She was a member of Hope Church. She was a member of the American Legion Post #1097 where she held the position of Vice President for the Western Zone as well as the out going Chaplin. Survivors include a son, Matthew Clear and fiancée, Colleen Nauss; two sisters, Dorothy "Poogie" Scearce (Donnie), Jane S. Roberson; four brothers, Tyler Brown (Brenda), Dale Sellers (Anne), Thomas Sellers Sr., Tim Sellers (Wanda), and Nathan Sellers; special friend, Judy Haynes; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Jason Moore. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hope Church conducted by the Rev. Brian Edwards. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the family.

