Clear, Wilda Sellers

Wilda Sellers Clear, 65, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Wilda was born in Danville, on November 19, 1954, a daughter of the late Randall Wilton Sellers and Jeanette Brown Sellers. Wilda worked as a CNA for Riverside Health Care. She was a member of Hope Church. She was a member of the American Legion Post #1097 where she held the position of Vice President for the Western Zone as well as the out going Chaplin. Survivors include a son, Matthew Clear and fiancée, Colleen Nauss; two sisters, Dorothy "Poogie" Scearce (Donnie), Jane S. Roberson; four brothers, Tyler Brown (Brenda), Dale Sellers (Anne), Thomas Sellers Sr., Tim Sellers (Wanda), and Nathan Sellers; special friend, Judy Haynes; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Jason Moore. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hope Church conducted by the Rev. Brian Edwards. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the family.
